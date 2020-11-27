Stop-Motion Animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro

Whether it's Morph, Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run or Shaun the Sheep - everyone has their favourite animated clay characters.

These famous characters are all made using stop motion animation. Jim Parkyn is a senior model maker and animator from Aardman Animations. and he gave Newsround his top tips on how to make your own films at home.

Jim is also teaching people how to make their own modelling clay creations at Manchester Animation Festival, which is being held virtually this year because of coronavirus, until 30 November.

Check out his top tips in the video, and give it a go at home.