What is the anti-vaccination movement?

Finding a coronavirus vaccine is seen by many scientists and experts as a key way of tackling the pandemic and helping us return to normal life.

But even if a successful vaccine is developed, enough people need to have it to make it effective.

Some people might simply be a bit unsure about whether or not they want one, or have genuine questions, for example around safety and side effects.

There are also people who are against vaccinations - they're known as 'anti-vaxxers' - and are part of the anti-vaccination movement as BBC reporter Marianna Spring explains.

Find out more about the anti-vaccination movement and what the term 'anti-vax' means here.