Coronavirus: Prime Minister outlines plans for after England's lockdown

The Prime Minister has confirmed that the national lockdown in England will end as planned on 2 December and will be replaced by a new regional tier system.

It will be similar to the system before the recent lockdown, but will be tougher. The PM will announce which areas are in which tiers on Thursday.

Boris Johnson outlined his 'Covid Winter Plan' in a virtual statement to MPs on Monday. So what do we know?

What are the rules? Medium / Tier 1: Rule of six if meeting indoors or outdoors; pubs and restaurants shut at 11pm. High / Tier 2: No household mixing indoors; rule of six applies outdoors; pubs and restaurants shut at 11pm. Very high / Tier 3: No household mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens; delivery and take-away only for restaurants, indoor entertainment venues closed.

Grassroots sports ban lifted

A ban on grassroots and amateur sports, which has been in place since 5 November, will be lifted.

Professional sport has been allowed to take place behind closed doors during England's four-week lockdown.

A maximum of 4,000 fans will be allowed at outdoor events in the lowest-risk areas - places under tier one restrictions.

Up to 2,000 people will be allowed in tier two areas, but none in tier three.

Getty Images A thing of the past? A game between Hibernian and Celtic on 21 November without fans

Indoor venues in tiers one and two can have a maximum of a 1,000 spectators, with capacity across indoor and outdoor venues limited to 50%.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "I'm delighted we are able to get the turnstiles turning sooner than expected, taking a cautious approach and starting with the lowest-risk areas first.

"I'm confident that sports will take every step to ensure their fans are safe and fans will play their part and look out for each other until we can safely get everyone back in."

More testing

The new regional three-tier system will kick in after 2 December and will be stricter in areas where there are the highest number of cases.

These places - under tier three - will be offered mass community testing.

Mr Johnson said daily testing could also ease the requirement to isolate after contact with someone who tests positive.

People will have to be tested every day for a week but will only need to isolate if they test positive themselves.

Getty Images Soldiers were brought in to conduct mass testing in Liverpool

The PM added that trials of mass testing in Liverpool have contributed to a "very substantial" reduction in infections.

According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, mass testing brought down the number of coronavirus cases "quite remarkably".

Testing everyone in a one city, whether or not they had symptoms, meant they were able to find people who had the virus without realising, and then stop them from spreading it by letting them know they have it.

As a result, similar rapid testing will be extended to all tier-three areas with a "six week surge of testing".

Mr Johnson said the plan is "untried" and has "many unknowns" but should be able to offer those who test negative more freedoms, such as meeting up with people who have also tested negative.

He added that if this pilot in Liverpool is successful, it could be extended across England in January, and will also be available to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

What about Christmas?

The government is working on plans for a temporary Christmas 'break' to allow families and friends to meet for a few days. But Boris Johnson made it clear that the virus "doesn't know it's Christmas" and families should make careful decisions about potentially exposing vulnerable or elderly relatives to the virus.

Getty Images What will be allowed this Christmas?

He is working with the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, on a "time-limited dispensation" for the whole of the UK.

"This virus is not going to grant a Christmas truce, it doesn't know it's Christmas," he warned.

And while there has been some good news about coronavirus vaccines being developed, people were reminded to carry on following rules around social distancing and washing their hands regularly.

The prime minister finished his statement by saying: "We must hold out against the virus until testing and vaccines come to our rescue and reduce the need for restrictions.

"And everyone can help speed up the arrival of that moment by continuing to follow the rules getting tested and self-isolating when instructed, remembering 'hands, face, space' and pulling together for one final push to the spring when we have every reason to hope and believe the achievements of our scientists will finally lift the shadow of this virus."