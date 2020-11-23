William and Kate announce sadness at the death of their dog Lupo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed on Instagram that their dog Lupo passed away last weekend.

The 9-year-old black cocker spaniel was a wedding present to the Duke and Duchess from Kate's brother James, who also took to Instagram to share his feelings, saying: "Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog.

For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist."

Lupo had been a big part of the Duke and Duchess's family as it grew with the birth of Prince George, then Princess Charlotte and finally Prince Louis.

"He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much." - William and Kate , Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Lupo appeared in one of the first images of Prince George

Lupo was apparently full of energy, like most spaniels. Kate admitted to young people on their visit to the Republic of Ireland in March that playing ping pong in their house was impossible because Lupo kept catching the balls.

The family will have lots of happy memories of Lupo to remember him by.

Mourning a pet

If you have experienced the death of a pet it's important to know that is normal to feel sad, and that talking to your loved ones will help you through this loss.

Diane James from the Blue Cross Pet Bereavement Support Service had this advice to share with Newsround viewers following the news: "Any loss of a pet is sad and Lupo was part of the family, as is the case for many of our beloved pets… We never forget them, as they have a special place in our lives".

Diane suggests ways to help deal with the loss of a pet:

Talk about how you are feeling, it's perfectly normal to feel sad if the loss has affected you in any way.

Try drawing a picture or writing a letter to your pet, remembering all the good times you had.