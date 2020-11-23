TikTok: Charli D'Amelio is the first creator to hit 100 million followers!

Getty Images Charli and her sister Dixie

Charli D'Amelio is huge on TikTok, so huge in fact that she's just become the first person to hit 100 million followers on the site.

It's after she became the first person to hit 50 million followers on TikTok back in April this year - yep that means the number of people following her has doubled since then!

She of course posted a video thanking fans saying: "I cannot believe there's a 100 million followers supporting me right now. That is insane...I still feel like it's a dream."

To celebrate, TikTok has announced that it's going to donate $100,000 in Charli's name to an organisation called the American Dance Movement - it aims to improve and increase access to dance education in America.

Charli said: "TikTok and the dance community mean so much to me. I wouldn't be where I am today without all of you.

"So on this special milestone I am so grateful to be able to give back and celebrate aspiring dancers. I am so grateful for everything and I love you all."

TikTok added that Charli will announce more about the "Charli D'Amelio Dance Grant" on 1 December, including some of the community groups which will receive funding.

Although she's now managed to hit the record number of followers, earlier in the week Charli wasn't so sure she'd make it.

She posted a video online with her sister and YouTube star James Charles named "Dinner with the D'Amelios".

The video received some backlash online, but it doesn't seem to have affected her follower numbers.

Charli's only been on TikTok for 18 months - what do you think is next for her? Let us know in the comments below.