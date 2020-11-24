Christmas lights: Kids' designs go viral

GTOpoppy

Pictures of Christmas lights on a street in Fife have gone viral on social media thanks to the efforts of local primary school children.

More than 142,000 people have liked the pictures of the lights which have drawn praise from all over the world.

The competition to design the Christmas lights has been a tradition for young people in the town of Newburgh for almost two decades.

The children's drawings have been turned into decorative lights by a local business, and include a reindeer, an angel, a gingerbread man and a turkey.

@GTOPoppy

School closures earlier in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic has meant that it's not been possible to create this year's light.

However, organisers have been able to put up all of the previous year's decorations.

Poppy McKenzie Smith, who posted the images of the decorations on Twitter, said: "They are quite famous in our local area and I've never seen any other towns that do this.

It is a big moment for the community when they are switched on. Poppy McKenzie Smith , Shared photos of the lights

"The idea started about 20 years ago when we just had normal lights but then the competition to design a light started and each year one of the lights was taken down and replaced by a light designed by one of the children.

"When you have a light it is always there so there are teenagers who still have their light there."

@GTOpoppy

The pictures of the lights have been shared on social media over 26,000 times by users all over the world.

Almost every Christmas theme is covered including Christmas trees, a polar beer and a penguin!