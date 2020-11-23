play
Leeds United surprise virtual mascot before match

Last updated at 14:49
leeds-united-virtual-mascot.Getty Images
Liam Cooper carried Elliot and his sister out on a tablet before their match

Leeds United gave one lucky fan a virtual match day experience like no other!

Premier League matches are still being played behind closed doors with no fans at the moment, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This means that things like mascots, where lucky young fans get the chance to walk out with their favourite team, are having to take place a bit differently.

One Leeds United fan was able to do just that, when Captain Liam Cooper gave them a video call as he walked on to the pitch.

liam-video-call-fans.Leeds United/Twitter
Liam Cooper called Elliot and his sister and showed them around the stadium.

13-year-old Elliot and his sister Verity chatted to Liam and his teammates before their match against Arsenal.

Liam carried a tablet on to the pitch so Elliot could see the stadium, and he was even projected onto the big screen at Elland Road.

Despite a strong start from Leeds, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

