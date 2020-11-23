Coronavirus: Border between biggest states in Australia reopens

Getty Images Sydney based grandad Alan reunites with his grandson Tom, who lives in Melbourne, after six months of separation

The border between Australia's biggest states - New South Wales and Victoria - has been reopened with flights landing in Sydney from Melbourne for the first time since July.

As the ban was lifted there were happy scenes in border towns with drivers beeping their car horns while residents cheered.

Meanwhile, families were reunited at Sydney airport where nearly 4,000 passengers across 26 flights were expected from Victoria as the border reopened.

"I can come and visit my father when I need to without having to worry about when I can get home," one passenger told the news agency Reuters.

In July, Victoria's capital Melbourne saw coronavirus cases rise to more than 700 a day and tougher lockdown rules came into force.

Flights between the Melbourne and the New South Wales capital Sydney - normally one of the world's busiest routes - were all cancelled.

The two states are the biggest in Australia by population, meaning they have the most people living there, the restrictions were brought in to control the spread of coronavirus.

Getty Images Flying between Melbourne and Sydney is the world's second-busiest air route

The pandemic meant it was only the second time the border between New South Wales and Victoria had been closed in 101 years. The border was last shut in 1919 during the Spanish flu pandemic.

Now, the state has reported no new infections since the beginning of November and rules including the wearing of facemasks have been relaxed.

Getty Images Alan who lives in Sydney hugs his grandson Tom after being reunited

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said the relaxing of restrictions was "a testament to the character and the conviction and the amazing job that every single Victorian has done this year".

He announced changes to restrictions, scrapping the rule for masks to be worn outdoors as long as physical distancing can be maintained. Larger public gatherings will also be allowed, as will in-store shopping.

New South Wales, Premier Gladys Berejiklian welcomed the reopening of the border with Victoria, saying she hoped it would never happen again.

"It will be a whole new era for both of our states," she said.

Australia has relied on lockdowns and widespread testing to push the number of daily cases across the country close to zero. The country has also had fewer than 1000 people die from the disease.