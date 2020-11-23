Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine shows 70% protection

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Vaccines: What are they and how can they help fight Covid-19?

A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in the UK stops 70% of people developing symptoms of the disease.

Other vaccines by companies such as Pfizer and Moderna showed 95% protection.

However, the Oxford jab developed with company AstraZeneca is a lot cheaper and is easier to store, meaning it can be transported all over the world.

The Oxford researchers have performed a large scale trial, where more than 20,000 volunteers, half in the UK, the rest in Brazil have taken the medicine to test how safe and effective it is.

Researchers found that the effectiveness of the jab rose to 90% in a group of volunteers who were given a half dose first, followed by a full dose. But it's not clear why there is a difference at this stage.

The process of developing a vaccine normally takes ten years, but this vaccine has been made in around 10 months.

The UK government has pre-ordered 100 million doses of the jab, which is enough for 50 million people.

Reuters

When will people start getting the vaccine?

In the UK there are four million doses ready to go, with another 96 million to be delivered.

But nothing can happen until the vaccine has been approved by regulators who will assess the vaccine's safety, effectiveness, and that it is manufactured to high standard. This will happen in the coming weeks.

However, the UK has begun planning for a large operation of vaccinations against coronavirus, much bigger than the winter flu jab given to older people or the injections you get while at school.

Care home residents and staff will be first, followed by healthcare workers and the over 85s. The plan is to then work down the age groups.