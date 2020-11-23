Strictly: Who left the competition this week?

BBC/Guy Levy

Actress Caroline Quentin has become the fourth celebrity to leave the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor, after being voted off in Sunday night's show.

Caroline and her partner Johannes Radebe faced Maisie Smith in the dreaded dance off.

Caroline and Johannes performed a Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass while Maisie and her partner Gorka Márquez performed their Salsa to Better When I'm Dancing by Meghan Trainor in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke chose to save Maisie and Gorka. Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have also chosen to save Maisie and Gorka.

Craig said he loved both couples, but would save Maisie and Gorka as they had "danced as though their lives depended on it".

Anton said he was saving Maisie as Caroline and Johannes' performance had "a couple of mistakes in there".

BBC/Guy Levy Johannes said he "had a beautiful journey" dancing with Caroline

The judges' scores were combined with the results of the viewers' votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

Eight celebrity couples remain in the race to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020.

They'll take to the dance floor next week, when Strictly returns on Saturday 28 November at 7.15pm.