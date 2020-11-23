play
Watch Newsround

Strictly: Who left the competition this week?

Last updated at 06:26
comments
View Comments
Caroline her partner Johannes faced Maisie and Gorka in the dance off.BBC/Guy Levy

Actress Caroline Quentin has become the fourth celebrity to leave the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor, after being voted off in Sunday night's show.

Caroline and her partner Johannes Radebe faced Maisie Smith in the dreaded dance off.

Caroline and Johannes performed a Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass while Maisie and her partner Gorka Márquez performed their Salsa to Better When I'm Dancing by Meghan Trainor in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke chose to save Maisie and Gorka. Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have also chosen to save Maisie and Gorka.

Craig said he loved both couples, but would save Maisie and Gorka as they had "danced as though their lives depended on it".

Anton said he was saving Maisie as Caroline and Johannes' performance had "a couple of mistakes in there".

Caroline her partner Johannes RadebeBBC/Guy Levy
Johannes said he "had a beautiful journey" dancing with Caroline

The judges' scores were combined with the results of the viewers' votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

Eight celebrity couples remain in the race to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020.

They'll take to the dance floor next week, when Strictly returns on Saturday 28 November at 7.15pm.

More like this

Nicola-Adams-and-Katya-Jones.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Katya and Nicola to leave Strictly due to positive Covid result

Jacqui-Smith-and-Anton-Du-Beke

Strictly 2020: Jacqui Smith first to leave

Keyframe #4
play
1:17

Strictly: Come Dancing: Can the Strictly stars smash these famous dance crazes?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Coat and a question mark and a vote label.

Cold classrooms: Are you wearing a coat during lessons?

comments
Cristina
play
1:15

Meet Cristina, the 14-year-old Motocross champion

Sign in shop window.

England to get tougher three-tiered system after lockdown

comments
38
Newsround Home