Lockdown: England to get tougher three-tiered system after national lockdown

PA Media Pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops have been closed in England since 5 November, under a second national lockdown

After the national lockdown in England ends on 2 December, areas will be placed in a three-tiered system of local restrictions the government has said.

But these tier one, tier two, and tier three rules, will be slightly different than the ones in place before this period of lockdown began.

The new tiers are expected to be tougher than they were previously, and more areas are set to be placed into the higher tiers to keep the virus under control.

Full details of the so-called "Covid winter plan" are expected on Monday, after cabinet discussions on Sunday.

Boris Johnson is expected to set out his plan - including details of how families can see different households at Christmas - to MPs.

Getty Images Manchester was already in tier three when the national lockdown for England was introduced

How will the new tiered system work?

It is not yet clear exactly how restrictions could change, but it is understood that the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be different.

While they would still have to close at 10pm, people would get an extra hour to finish their food and drinks.

Some local measures will be the same as those in the previous three tier system, used in England to tackle the spread of coronavirus up until the current lockdown began.

These are how the three tiers worked previously - Medium / Tier 1: Rule of six if meeting indoors or outdoors; pubs and restaurants shut at 10pm High / Tier 2: No household mixing indoors; rule of six applies outdoors; pubs and restaurants shut at 10pm Very high / Tier 3: No household mixing indoors or in some outdoor spaces; places not serving meals are closed

The government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) is expected to publish papers on Monday saying that measures in the previous tiers were not strong enough.

The government will set out which tier each area will be placed into on Thursday and MPs are expected to be given a vote to approve the new tier system in the days before it comes into force.

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson promised MPs would have a say on any restrictions imposed after the current lockdown ended.