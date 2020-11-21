Blackpool Tower's famous ballroom to get repairs

Getty Images

If you're a Strictly fan, this is a place you'll know all about.

The famous Blackpool Tower's ballroom is an historic and iconic setting for more than one-hundred years of ballroom dancing.

Now it's set to received £764,000 from the Government as part of a £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund, put together as a support package for the arts.

The money will be used to pay for repair work to the plasterwork ceiling in the ballroom, which dates back to 1894.

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom has been an iconic home for British dance for more than a century. Oliver Dowden , Culture Secretary

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he hoped the money "will help restore this beautiful ballroom so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come".

The dance venue is well known around the world and has featured in Strictly Come Dancing in recent years.

Strictly Judge Shirley Ballas says that "Blackpool holds a special place in the heart of every ballroom dancer all over the world".

She said: "I am overjoyed to learn of the Government's investment to aid in the restoration of one of Blackpool's historic ballrooms, all of which house the memories and history of the ballroom dance industry."