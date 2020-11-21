Magic spray turns objects into mini robots

City University of Hong Kong

Scientists have discovered a brand new glue-like magnetic spray which can turn objects, such as pills, into mini robots.

The mini robots can be controlled by magnets and navigated through the body.

The spray - which is being called M-Spray - could be really important for future medical procedures including drug delivery and navigating to tricky parts of the body.

City University of Hong Kong The robots can crawl, flip and walk!

The sprayed objects can be made to roll, flip and crawl using a magnetic field.

The study was headed up by a scientist called Dr Shen Yajing, who said: "our spray can convert tiny objects into mini robots directly".

The scientists tested the spray by placing the pills into the stomach of a sleeping rabbit (which wasn't harmed in any way during the procedure).

City University of Hong Kong The mini robots can be controlled by magnets and navigated through the body

And, in case you were wondering, the spray can be removed while it's still inside the body by using a magnetic field to break down the powder, whilst keeping the pill intact.