Send in your questions for Gareth Southgate

Last updated at 13:32
Gareth Southgate.

We want you to send in your questions for England manager, Gareth Southgate.

On Thursday, Shanequa will be sitting with the England boss to get some answers.

They could be questions about England's chances at the re-arranged Euro 2020 competition, opportunities for girls in football or even what he likes to eat for breakfast.

You can either write your questions in the comments section below or use our uploader below to submit a video question.

Gareth SouthgatePA

Southgate guided England to their first World Cup semi-final in almost 20 years during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He then followed that up with a third place finish in the 2019 Nations league competition.

The England boss is speaking to Newsround ahead of the release of his brand new book for young people called "Anything is Possible".

In the book, he draws on all of his experiences from being a footballer and a manager to provide life lessons and advice to children.

So let us know what you'd like to hear from him!

