How has ratatouille become a TikTok sensation?

One of the bright sides of lockdown is that there have been hundreds of new TikTok trends on the app throughout lockdown, but this one has got to be one of the most creative...

Since summer, TikTok users have been turning Ratatouille into an amateur musical, writing songs and even designing costumes.

In case you don't know what we're talking about, Ratatouille is a French stewed vegetable dish, but more importantly, an animated Disney Pixar film that came out in 2007 about a rat called Remy who has ambitions of becoming a renowned French chef.

Ratatouille was extremely popular when it came out, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 96%, which was the highest of any Pixar film rating on the site all those years ago.

You might be thinking, if this film came out in 2007, why are we talking about it now?!

@rjthecomposer/TikTok TikTok users are composing new songs from the Disney Pixar film, Ratatouille

Well that's because in August, a 26-year-old from New York made a TikTok of her song called An Ode to Remy, about the main character in the film, which got over 625,000 views and triggered a worldwide trend of turning Ratatouille into a musical.

The TikToker, Em Jaccs, posts hundreds of these videos and songs about loads of different Disney films, and has said she makes up songs about anything and everything, all day, every day.

@siswij/TikTok One user on TikTok has even produced artwork for a theatre programme!

Em's video sparked a massive reaction from TikTok creators all around the world, who are turning Ratatouille into a musical on the platform, although the original film wasn't a musical. People even added instrumentals and choir voices to Em's song.

It's been a massive team effort from TikTokers - some users have written, performed and composed full songs, while others have made costume designs and choreographed songs. Some of those users were professional singers and dancers too.

Sadly, Broadway is closed until 2021, but who knows - maybe Ratatouille the Musical could become a real thing one day...