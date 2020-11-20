Coronavirus: Northern Ireland to face tougher measures from next Friday

Northern Ireland will face two weeks of tougher Covid-19 lockdown measures from next Friday.
The 'circuit-breaker' lockdown means non-essential shops will shut and the hospitality sector will stay closed.
Schools will stay open and 'close contact' services can reopen on Friday 20 November, but then they'll have to close again after one week.
Public parks and outdoor play areas will also be allowed to stay open, but no household gatherings of more than one household, other than current bubble arrangements, will be allowed apart from exceptions for caring, maintenance and house moves.
The Northern Irish government met on Thursday and decided on the new rules to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. They have also said they will provide more financial support packages for businesses affected.
- All non-essential shops will have to close.
- All leisure and entertainment services will close, including soft play areas, gyms, golf courses, tennis courts, fitness studios and swimming pools.
- Close contact services (things like hair and beauty salons) will have to close, but elite sport and social care services will continue.
- Restaurants and cafes can only open for takeaways, but food and drink in motorway services, airports and harbour terminals will stay open.
- Sporting events are only allowed to take place at elite level and without spectators.
- Places of worship will close, with exceptions for weddings, civil partnerships and funerals - the maximum number present will stay at 25.
