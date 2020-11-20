Coronavirus: Northern Ireland to face tougher measures from next Friday

Getty Images There have been lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland since 16 October

Northern Ireland will face two weeks of tougher Covid-19 lockdown measures from next Friday.

The 'circuit-breaker' lockdown means non-essential shops will shut and the hospitality sector will stay closed.

Schools will stay open and 'close contact' services can reopen on Friday 20 November, but then they'll have to close again after one week.

Public parks and outdoor play areas will also be allowed to stay open, but no household gatherings of more than one household, other than current bubble arrangements, will be allowed apart from exceptions for caring, maintenance and house moves.

The Northern Irish government met on Thursday and decided on the new rules to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. They have also said they will provide more financial support packages for businesses affected.

Getty Images Close-contact services and coffee shops that are due to reopen on Friday can still do so - but only for one week

What are the new measures in Northern Ireland?