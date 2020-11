Cristina, who is from south east Scotland, is 14 and has been crowned the British Female Champion in Motocross, a type of off-road motorbike racing.

She won the 85 Wheel Class at the UK National Motocross Championships.

She started riding with her dad Stevie when she was just a baby and has never looked back.

Her motto is "ride smart, try not to make mistakes and push yourself."

Footage from The Nine, BBC Scotland