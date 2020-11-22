Star Wars: some Mandalorian fans unhappy with Gina Carano

Lucasfilm/Disney

Some Star Wars fans are calling for Gina Carano to be fired, after the Mandalorian actor put up several posts supporting Donald Trump on social media.

A former mixed-martial arts star, Carano plays Cara Dune an ex-rebel soldier who teams up with the Mandalorian in the Disney+ series.

However, Carano has posted comments on social media about mask wearing and election fraud which have upset some fans of the show.

One meme posted by the star said: 'Breaking news, Democratic government leaders now recommend we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can't see what's really going on'.

Carano has also openly questioned whether vote counting during the US presidential election was fair, something the President Donald Trump has said repeatedly since Democrat, Joe Biden was declared as the winner.

The actor tweeted:

"We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud."

There is no evidence to support President Trump's claims of voter fraud.

America has become divided about a number of issues that were important during the presidential election. The opinions of Republican and Democrat supporters are often very different and often people on both sides of the argument become unhappy about the points of view coming from the other side.

While some fans who disagree with Carano's posts have called her 'irresponsible' and her comments 'untrue', others have defended the Star Wars star saying this is an example of 'cancel culture' where people who are famous are criticised, disliked and disregarded because of their opinions.

More controversy

Lucasfilm/Disney

It's not the first time Star Wars actors have been outspoken. Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn), and even Carano's Mandalorian co-stars Carl Weathers and Pedro Pascal have posted about their own beliefs, whether it's support of Joe Biden or for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Back in August Carano was asked to show her support for BLM, when she didn't post anything online, some on social media accused her of being racist.

She responded saying: "In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts, then I'm sorry, these people are not 'educators.' They are cowards and bullies."

Lucasfilm/Disney

Carano has also been criticised for her remarks about trans pronouns.

She had faced calls to add pronouns such as 'she/her' on her Twitter bio after Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal had added 'he/him' on his profile. The use of pronouns is common among transgender social media users to help avoid misgendering.

"Pedro & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn't know before but I do now. I won't be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & [support] freedom to choose."

Gina Carano / Twitter

However, in response to demands, the actor eventually added the words "boop/bop/beep" to her bio.

"They're mad cuz I won't put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives...

"After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio. beep/bop/boop," she said adding "I'm not against trans lives at all."

Some Star Wars fans say they have felt let down by Carano's stance on a number of issues, especially when the franchise is known for being inclusive. Many are now voicing their anger using the hash-tag #FireGinaCarano.

Newsround has contacted Disney for a comment on this story.