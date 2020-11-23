Cold classrooms: Are you wearing a coat during lessons?

You may be learning with the windows and doors open in your class right now.

That's because the government has advised classrooms to be "well ventilated" to try and prevent coronavirus from potentially spreading from person to person.

For a room to be "well ventilated" - this means to have lots of fresh air entering and moving around the room.

But some children have told Newsround they are cold and some schools are not allowing coats and outdoor jackets to be worn in the classroom.

We've been looking into this and finding out how you feel.