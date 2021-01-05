play
President Joe Biden: From the kids who know him best

Biden with his fifth cousins

Many Americans are excited that Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the US.

It's a big job that will affect lots of people all over the world - but three kids from Ireland are a bit more excited than most.

They're his 5th Cousins and they have met him twice.

Emily, Dara and Lauren live near Ballina, a County Mayo town near the Atlantic coast, where Joe Biden's grandparents were from.

That's where Emily, Dara and Lauren met him when he came over to see them two years ago.

Joe Biden and his family
Soon to be President Joe Biden with Lauren (left), Emily (middle) and Dara (right) in 2017

Being 5th Cousins means that their Dad is Joe Biden's 4th cousin, their Grandad is his 3rd cousin, their Great Grandad is his 2nd Cousin and their Great-Great Grandad was his Cousin.

Complicated I know, but here's a handy diagram to help you out!

Joe-Biden-family-tree

Dara told me he was a lovely man, he asked them lots of questions and was very kind to their grandma.

Emily said he had a really sweet tooth and loved ice-cream and Lauren told me that he's very hard working, because when he was younger he had a stammer and he had to work very hard to become a public speaker.

Joe Biden holding cards drawn by family
The pictures Dara and Emily made for Joe Biden on the night he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House

I asked them if they thought he'd make a good president and they said: "Definitely he is a great role model, he has lots of experience and the country is in safe hands."

They all wanted to wish him luck and tell him how proud they are of their 5th Cousin.

Who is Joe Biden?

Lauren is saving up all her money as she's hoping to go over and visit him at the White House one day.

After all they are family!

