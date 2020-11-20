Nikki Lilly gets a surprise from Blue Peter - her very own gold badge!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Nikki Lilly gets special gold Blue Peter badge

Nikki Lilly is well known for her CBBC success.

She's won Junior Bake Off, and interviewed many famous people, like politicians and huge film stars, on her show Nikki Lilly Meets.

She's a baker, blogger, author and all-round champion for making the world a better place.

Blue Peter recognised all of this and more, and so decided she deserved their most esteemed award... a Blue Peter gold badge.

Lindsey surprised Nikki with the special badge on last night's show.

How do you get a gold Blue Peter badge?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Nikki Lilly: How to not let being different bother you

To get a Blue Peter gold badge you must have done one of the following things according to the Blue Peter website:

Acted selflessly, but responsibly, with a single act of bravery that saved the life of another person

Acted with outstanding courage, overcome adversity and made life better for another person, or community

Worked independently, inspired others and affected positive change

Extraordinary achievement, against the odds. For example, overcoming adversity and winning an international sporting event

This year, Sir Captain Tom Moore, Joe Wicks and Raheem Sterling have been given gold Blue Peter badges.

Nikki's positivity, bravery and inspiration earned her the most special of Blue Peter badges and she had no idea it was happening either!

Presenter Lindsey Russell surprised her with the badge during a bake and Nikki was well and truly blown away.

Nikki also got a 'well done' message from singer and X-factor judge, Nicole Scherzinger.

Nikki puts a lot of her time into raising awareness about good mental health, and her work on speaking out about online bullying and how to deal with negative comments has helped lots of children.

What a fantastic way to mark Anti-bullying Week - well done Nikki!

Check out BBC Own It's 7 foolproof tips to beat cyberbullying.