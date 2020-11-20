World Children's Day: Meet the inspirational kids fighting for change

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. World Children's Day: Young climate activists

It's World Children's Day today - a day which is all about you guys!

World Children's Day first started in 1954 and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, and raise awareness of the issues faced by children all over the world.

The day is also a celebration of the date when world leaders made a promise to all children, giving them their own set of rights - to make sure that all children are supported and treated fairly.

One of the big issues affecting children all over the world is climate change.

Lots of young people have spoken out about how it is affecting them, and campaigned for change, here are just a few inspirational kids who are trying to make a difference!

Greta Thunberg

Reuters

It's been two years since Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg first staged a "School Strike for Climate" kick-starting a global campaign, demanding that more needs doing to tackle climate change.

Since then, she's inspired millions of young people all over the planet to raise their voices and join her on her #FridaysforFuture demonstrations.

Greta has also taken on world leaders and given some powerful speeches in front of massive audiences.

Here are just a few of the young people she has inspired...

Izzy, Fin, Jessica and Emma's stories

Jessica, Izzy, Fin and Emma have all used their voices to campaign for change

Izzy is an 11-year-old climate activist, she's been going on strike and wants people to start taking climate change seriously.

Fin, 12, has been striking in his village in the Scottish Highlands and has travelled to Europe to meet with politicians.

He told Newsround: "If we continue with business as usual there won't be an ocean for me to see things, there won't be an ocean for anybody to see anything."

Jessica, 16, is a climate justice activist who is originally from Nigeria, where flooding has left many people without homes.

She told Newsround: "Responsibility has been forced onto the youth."

Emma is a climate activist from near Manchester who has spoken at the UK Youth Parliament about the importance of climate change to young people.

She says: "It's so easy to think your one action can't do anything but it definitely can."