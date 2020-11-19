Nasa shares photos of Steve the amazing space phenomenon

Nasa/Krista Trinder

Nasa has shared amazing photos of a mystery purple space phenomenon with an unexpected name.

Yep - it's called Steve!

Since 2015 Nasa has been studying the purple light in the sky.

It's proper name is Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement - or Steve for short - and it is sometimes seen during displays of the Aurora Borealis.

Astronomers are trying to better understand the phenomenon, and Nasa actually funds a science project asking ordinary citizens to log sightings.

One thing researchers do know is that Steve is not a normal aurora. It may not be an aurora at all, according to some.

Nasa said: "What's creating these long glowing streaks in the sky? No one is sure.

"These luminous light-purple sky ribbons may resemble regular auroras, but recent research reveals significant differences."

Citizen scientists are the ones who brought the STEVE phenomenon to the scientists' attention. Elizabeth MacDonald, , Nasa space scientist

What is it?

Nasa describes Steve as as a very narrow arc, aligned east-west, and extending for hundreds or thousands of miles.

Steve photographed from the Isle of Lewis

It mostly emits light in purple hues and can last for up to an hour, sometimes accompanied by "a rapidly evolving green picket fence-like" aurora.

Nasa says Steve's purple emissions are likely a result of ions moving at supersonic speed.

"The green emissions seem to be related to eddies, like the ones you might see forming in a river, moving more slowly than the other water around it," it added.

As well as an abbreviation, the name Steve also refers to the 2006 children's film Over the Hedge, where the characters give the name to a creature they have not seen before.