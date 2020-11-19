Watch: Huge fireball meteor explodes over the ocean!

play
An enormous fireball blazing a trail across the sky near Australia, has been captured on film.

Australia's national science agency, known as CSIRO, caught the meteor breaking apart over the Southern Ocean via live stream.

It was captured by a camera on-board CSIRO's research vessel Investigator.

The meteor, which was described by CSIRO as bright green, was spotted by the bridge crew and reported to the science staff on board the boat.

The crew were 'amazed' to see that it had in-fact been captured perfectly by the ship's live stream camera, which beams live vision from the ship all day and night.

