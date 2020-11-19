To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch: Huge fireball meteor explodes over the ocean!

An enormous fireball blazing a trail across the sky near Australia, has been captured on film.

Australia's national science agency, known as CSIRO, caught the meteor breaking apart over the Southern Ocean via live stream.

It was captured by a camera on-board CSIRO's research vessel Investigator.

The meteor, which was described by CSIRO as bright green, was spotted by the bridge crew and reported to the science staff on board the boat.

The crew were 'amazed' to see that it had in-fact been captured perfectly by the ship's live stream camera, which beams live vision from the ship all day and night.

CSIRO This is the research vessel, Investigator which captured the meteor on camera

The manager on board the Investigator research ship, John Hooper, said it was a 'stroke of luck' the footage was caught at all.

The vessel's camera usually looks down to study the seafloor but it managed to capture the meteor breaking up on November 18 2020.

Glen Nagle from CSIRO said that capturing this footage is both exciting to watch but also a reminder that space is 'far from empty'.

He said, "Over 100 tonnes of natural space debris enters Earth's atmosphere every day. When a meteor enters the Earth's atmosphere at high-speed, it is the friction of rock with the atmosphere that makes them burn, as their kinetic energy is converted to other forms like heat, light and sound."

What is a meteor? A meteor is when a chunk of rock from space falls through the atmosphere, or layer of gases, surrounding the Earth and burns up in the atmosphere. This creates a bright streak of light called a meteor. Sometimes people call them shooting stars - but meteors are not stars.

Many people in Hobart - the city closest to where the meteor fell - had reported seeing something happen in the night but no one had managed to catch it on camera!

Mr Nagle said: "Cameras are everywhere, in our pockets and around our cities, but they have to be pointed in the right place at the right time."

Luckily the vessel was able to do just that.

