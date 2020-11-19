play
Wonder Girl: Who is she and why is she getting her own TV show?

Last updated at 07:08
Comic drawing of Wonder GirlDC
DC character Wonder Girl is set to get her own TV Show.

You might have heard of mega superhero Wonder Woman, but have you heard of Wonder Girl?

She's about to get her very own TV series - television company The CW have announced.

Wonder Girl will join other well-known superheroes like Batwoman and Supergirl in Arrowverse, a universe that's similar to Marvel's Cinematic Universe.

Wonder Girl is all about Yara Flor, a young Latina who descends from an Amazonian warrior and a Brazilian river god, possessing similar powers to Wonder Woman.

This will be the first Latina superhero in a DC TV series, but producers haven't cast their lead role just yet, and little is known about the story.

Super GirlThe CW
Wonder Girl may pop up in other TV shows such as Super Girl!
Who is Wonder Girl

Wonder Girl was first introduced to DC comics back in 1960s as Donna Troy, and after that Cassie Sandsmark. She is often portrayed as Wonder Woman's Trusted psychic.

Wonder Girl has similar powers to Wonder Woman, she has incredible strength and carries a golden whip.

The series will follow Yara as she discovers she is Wonder Girl - using her incredible powers to save the world from a powerful threat!

Lynda CarterGetty Images
Lynda Carter portrayed the very first on screen Wonder Woman
Who are the other Wonder Women?

Gal Gadot plays Wonder Woman in the big block buster DC films. The next instalment, Wonder Woman 1984 is due out sometime next year, but the release has changed quite a bit due to coronavirus closing down cinemas.

Wonder Woman was first portrayed by Lynda Carter all the way back in 1975. The TV show lasted for 4 years and has gained lots of fans over the years. Be warned though… you won't see the same special effects you're used to!

Will you be watching Wonder Girl? Let us know what you think in the comments!

