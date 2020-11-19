Black Friday 2020: What is it and how is it different this year?

Getty Images Black Friday is a day where you can buy some items cheaper

You have probably heard of Black Friday before. It comes around once a year and is a special event for those wanting to shop for cheaper prices.

Black Friday is a day where shoppers can buy some items at a much lower price for 24 hours.

The day originally started in the United States all the way back in 1952 and was set on the first Friday that followed Thanksgiving Day.

The name Black Friday comes from the day that most stores move into the 'black'. This means that shops have started to make more money than they need to spend, so they can offer products for a lower price.

This year, Black Friday will occur on 27 November.

Getty Images People can queue for hours in the cold for the latest bargains

How is this year's Black Friday going to be very different?

With many parts of the UK facing strict coronavirus restrictions, this will be the first year in Black Friday history to be entirely online.

Non-essential shops are currently closed in England, and are due to re-open on 3 December. Scotland has recently moved 11 areas, including Glasgow, into level four restrictions which mean non-essential shops in those locations must close from 6pm on 20 November.

Non-essential shops can open in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Usually there are photos of crowded shops and long queues outside stores, but even for shops which can open, social distancing rules mean this shouldn't happen.

Does this mean it's bad news for business?

Most retailers are actually hoping for sales to boom. Online sales have gone up a huge 61%, which is on its way to being a record-breaking month for online shopping.

Getty Images Many shops in the UK are shut because of coronavirus restrictions

Is it just an American thing?

In recent years, UK shops have taken part in Black Friday. It's seen as a great way to get shoppers buying gifts for Christmas at much cheaper prices.

Lots of shops open at midnight to make the most of the day, and it's not unheard of for people to queue outside in the cold!

Retailers are usually packed full of shoppers who are eager to get their Christmas gifts crossed off their lists.