Lockdown: New stricter restrictions for west of Scotland

Eleven local authority areas in Scotland including the cities of Glasgow and Stirling, will move into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday 20 November.

Schools and universities will remain open but people in these areas have been told to leave their homes as little as possible, apart from to exercise or provide an essential service.

The restrictions will remain in place for three weeks and will end on the 11 December.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the timing of the lockdown would mean that it would not be in place for most of Hanukkah, giving people a greater degree of freedom.

The restrictions are specifically intended to have an impact in advance of Christmas, the most challenging winter period.