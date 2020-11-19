play
TikTok: New tougher parental controls coming to app

Last updated at 07:05
TikTokReuters

TikTok is introducing new tougher controls for parents on the video sharing app.

The new features mean that parents can change their child's settings to block them from carrying out searches, and prevent strangers from seeing their posts.

In a press release TikTok said that this update: "is just the latest in the steps TikTok has taken this year to keep younger users safe on the platform, including restricting direct messaging to over-16s and prompting all users under-18 to set their account to private when they join,"

These new controls can be overridden by the child using it, but not without their parents being told.

What has changed?
TikTok
TikTok's audience tends to be younger than that of Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

The new features use TikTok's 'Family Pairing' ability, which came out earlier this year, and allows parents to link their phone to their child's.

Previously it only allowed parents to place limits on how long their child used the app for, restricting their use of private chats, and limiting what content they can see.

However, these new updates allow a parent to:

  • Prevent comments being posted to their videos, or only allow comments from their friends.
  • Turn off the search function for things like: content, users, hashtags and/or sounds.
  • Limit who can see videos their child has liked.

TikTok has also kept an option which allows children to "unpair" their phone from the parent's - meaning their parent isn't connected to their account anymore.

However, doing this sends the adult an alert and gives them 48 hours to re-connect before the child can turn off the restrictions.

"This feature is a step in the right direction, giving parents extra options to safely tailor social media to what is appropriate for their children," said Andy Burrows from the charity NSPCC.

"While this is a useful tool for other platforms to follow, it's clear that the only way to make social networks safer across the board is through regulation that holds tech firms accountable for failing to protect children."

What do you think? Should your caregivers be able to restrict how you use social media apps? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

  • I don’t have TikTok but I think this is a good step in the right direction as some of my friends do have it and you can’t unsee what you have seen

  • This is good, but I think they should have done something like this sooner with the large number of kids on the app.

  • Some of its a bit much but sure if it keeps the younger children safe but i would want that on my account it would be like my parents didn't trust me.

  • Good then maybe I can get it

  • That's good that it's getting a bit safer! 😊 When I used it, nothing was wrong with it but I can see why some people might want it to be more safe, to protect their children. 🤗

