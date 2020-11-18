Little Mix: Jesy Nelson taking a break from the group

Getty Images

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson will be taking an extended break from the group for private medical reasons.

Fans of the TV show Little Mix: The Search may have noticed Jesy was missing from the final show, as well as their recent performance at MTV's European Music Awards.

Jesy's management team said: "Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons."

We don't know what those medical reasons are, but Jesy has asked for privacy during her break.

Jesy first appeared on our television screens back in 2011 with Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock when they were crowned winners of The X Factor.

The band have released six albums and recently launched their own TV Show, Little Mix: The Search, where they are looking for the next major pop band.

Little Mix are still performing while Jesy takes a break. When they performed at The MTV European Music Awards (EMA's), Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie appeared as holograms on the stage.