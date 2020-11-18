Harry Potter star Rupert Grint breaks Instagram record

Getty Images The actor introduced himself as "Grint on the Gram"

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has reached a million Instagram followers in the fastest time ever!

The actor, who played Ron Weasley in the Potter films, made it to a million followers in just four hours and one minute.

That's 43 minutes quicker than the previous record holder Sir David Attenborough.

Calling himself "Grint on the Gram", the 32-year-old actor's first post was a photo of himself with his baby daughter.

On the picture posted on 10 November, he joked: "only 10 years late". Instagram celebrated its 10th birthday in October this year.

Grint added he was "here to introduce you all to Wednesday", the six-month-old girl his girlfriend Georgia Groome gave birth to in May.

Since his first post, Rupert Grint now has over three million followers on Insta.

More Instagram record breakers David Attenborough and 5 other Instagram record breakers!

Fastest to one million followers on Instagram

PA Media Sir David used Instagram to promote his A Life On Our Planet documentary

The second fastest to one million followers was Sir David Attenborough in September 2020, reaching the number in four hours 44 minutes. He joined the platform to promote environmental messages and his film, A Life On Our Planet.

Actor Jennifer Aniston is third. She got a million followers in five hours and 16 minutes. She joined the platform to announce that she would be reuniting with the other stars from the popular television show, Friends for a special programme.

Fourth is Harry and Meghan who created a joint account 'Sussex Royal' in April 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it to a million followers in five hours 45 minutes.