Homelessness: Kids losing out even more during coronavirus

Sydney Bourne

A new report has been released looking into the effects of homelessness on children at school.

The report by a charity called Shelter, spoke to teachers over three years to see what effect homelessness can have on a child's learning at school.

Teachers reported that hunger, tiredness, missing school, and poor hygiene were some of the big issues children in difficult home situations were experiencing.

Almost three-quarters of teachers (73%) surveyed in October, during the coronavirus pandemic, agreed that those children who were homeless, or living in a difficult home situation, were more negatively affected at school, than children in suitable housing.

"The bottom line is that without a safe home, education suffers. This was a massive issue before coronavirus hit - but the pandemic has intensified the problem, which is deeply worrying." Dani Worthington , Head teacher in Batley, West Yorkshire

Motortion Teachers reported that children often arrived at school hungry

How big is the problem?

Shelter estimates there are around 136,000 homeless children in Britain, and that over half of state school teachers in Britain (56%) have worked with children who were homeless - or who became homeless.

94% of teachers reported that tiredness was the biggest issue for homeless children and those living in bad housing, as overcrowded accommodation can make it noisy and very difficult fro children to sleep.

Around 88% of these teachers also reported children missing school as a key issue. One reason for this is because homeless children can face lots of difficulties trying to get into school, like travelling a long way.

What is is like living in temporary accommodation?

Mark and his six-year-old daughter Macy became homeless last year.

Mark said: "The temporary accommodation was awful. There was hardly any room for me to help Macy with her schoolwork; we didn't even have a small table. And there were people hanging around outside who would disturb Macy's sleep.

"We didn't have our own kitchen facilities, which made it harder for me to cook for her. But the worst part was being so far from her school. I worried about the longer journey making Macy tired. She is super smart and loves school. But the temporary accommodation meant that she didn't have the space and quiet she needed to rest and recuperate."

With support from the charity Shelter, Mark and Macy were able to move into a new permanent social home in November this year.

They are both looking forward to spending Christmas in their new home.