Great British Bake Off 2020: Who is in the final?

Things heated up in the Great British Bake Off tent last night as four contestants battled it out for a spot in next week's final.

Peter was named Star Baker for the second time and Hermine was the ninth baker to leave the tent.

The remaining bakers - Laura, Peter and Dave - will compete in the all-important final next Tuesday 24 November.

What happened during the semi-final?

Hermine was the ninth baker to leave the tent

The Bake Off semi-final tested the bakers' skills in patisserie-style cooking.

There was a signature bake packed full of flavour and a technical where they had to impress the judges with their pastry horns.

A semi-final showstopper saw the bakers demonstrate precision on both a small and large scale; creating a cube made entirely from delicate, smaller cube shaped cakes.

Hermine - who had previously won Star Baker two weeks running - didn't do enough to impress the judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

"It should have been my finest hour on patisserie week," she said, as it was her speciality, "but it was not to be, it was heart breaking to leave at the semi final.

"For me it wasn't about winning or getting Star Baker, I was more thrilled about getting positive comments from the judges, these are the things that made my experience in the tent magical.

"When I go home and reflect there will be a lot of happy memories, a lot of proud moments. I will take a lot of good things away from this."