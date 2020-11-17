RSPCA has 'serious concerns' about animals used on I'm a Celeb

Getty Images

Animal welfare charity, the RSPCA, has "serious concerns" about the welfare of animals used on ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and is calling for the challenges to be replaced with "animal-friendly alternatives".

The entertainment show, which has been running since 2002, sees celebrities endure 'bushtucker trials' usually involving animals, such as spiders, eels, and creepy crawlies.

An episode this week saw Jordan North and Shane Richie locked in a small box in the ground with lots of snakes.

The charity have said: "animals have been dropped, thrown, handled roughly, crushed, chased, overcrowded, scared by contestants and prevented from escaping from stressful experiences."

ITV told Newsround: "I'm A Celebrity complies with animal welfare law concerning the use of animals and we are proud of our exemplary production practices.

We have a long working relationship with the RSPCA in New South Wales, Australia and as such contacted their counterparts some months ago when we knew that the programme would be made in the UK, with a view to working collaboratively with them."

What else has been said?

In a statement on its website, the RSPCA continued: "The show's messaging and the potential to prompt people to try and copy the 'bushtucker trials' at home for entertainment is also worrying".

It went on to say that "deliberately portraying certain species as nasty or frightening or as objects that can be used purely for entertainment rather than sentient, living creatures sends out totally the wrong message."

Usually the show is filmed in Australia, however this year it's taking place in a castle in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The RSPCA said the production company that makes the programme "got in touch with us in the planning stages of this year's series, set here in the UK.

"We spoke to them about changing the way they use animals along with the change of continent - perhaps introducing welfare-friendly alternatives to animal use in the trials.

"However, we were really disappointed to be told that they would continue to be using animals in this way during this series."

The charity added that "a number of the animals used in the challenges, such as cockroaches and crickets, are invertebrates and aren't covered by the Animal Welfare Act or the Performing Animals Act, which apply in Wales. This means they have little protection under the law."

