Christmas tree: Kielder Forest Sitka fir has been chosen for Parliament Square

PA Media Steve Orton fells the specially chosen tree for Parliament Square

Every year a tree is selected from 155 million trees growing in the Kielder forest in Northumberland to be the centre of attention during the Houses of Parliament's Christmas celebrations,

The tree is a Sitka spruce, a kind of evergreen tree native to North America that was introduced to Britain in 1831.

The Sitka is what has come to be seen as the a typical Christmas tree, along with the Norway Spruce and Nordmann Fir.

This year, the tree that has been chosen is 43 feet tall, or 13 metres, which is as high as three double-decker buses on top of one another!

The spruce has already been felled, or chopped down, before it starts its 300-mile journey from Northumberland to Westminster in London.

Parliament Square's Christmas tree in 2016

Steve Orton who works for Forestry England chose the tree for its perfect shape, having photographed it from every angle to make sure it looks good enough to stand in the famous spot next to Big Ben.

Steve said "Finding a specimen of this size that's well formed and in an accessible part of the forest is not easy."

Getty Images Last year's Trafalgar Square tree was...disappointing?

The importance of selecting the right tree was shown last year when the tree chosen for London's Trafalgar Square was criticised for looking a bit... skinny.

Usually arriving in late November, the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square has been provided by Norway every year since 1947.

Getty Images The Downing Street Christmas tree 2019

And the Downing Street Christmas tree, is the winning tree from the British Christmas Tree Growers Association in a competition that takes place every year.