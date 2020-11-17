Ed Sheeran: Rare CD sold by singer's mum up for auction

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction Ed Sheeran started performing publicly in 2005, aged 14, with his first gig taking place in his hometown of Framlingham

A CD recorded by a teenage Ed Sheeran is going up for sale.

The current seller bought the collection of love songs from Ed's mum in 2005 in Suffolk, where the star grew up.

Now she is selling her copy of the Spinning Man - Sheeran's first demo, recorded when he was 13 - at auction.

It will be sold alongside a copy of Sheeran's second CD, The Orange Room, which was also self-released by the singer-songwriter in 2005.

Both CDs have sat on a shelf for for 15 years!

Another CD of Spinning Man recently sold for £50,000, even though Ed Sheeran's team said it was a copy and not the real version of the CD originally recorded in 2005.

PA Media

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: "The result in September garnered worldwide press attention - so it's not totally unexpected to see another CD come out of the woodwork.

"However we're very happy to present this rare CD alongside one that has certainly never been sold before."

He added: "Ed's parents played a large part in his career and it's fascinating to see that that dedication extended to selling individual copies of their teenage son's CD."

The CD is going on sale online on 24 November.