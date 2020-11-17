play
Anti-Bullying Week: Why do some people become bullies?

Ricky was bullied at secondary school. He used to get called names for the way he talked, the friends he made and for silly things too like his height.

Looking back at his time on school, it wasn't the easiest or happiest and he said he regrets never doing anything about the name-calling.

But it always left a question in his mind that he could never answer.

Why does someone become a bully?

Watch here as Ricky asks child psychologist Alison Roy that very question.

Ricky Boleto young and older

baby yoda in sapce

Baby Yoda arrives on ISS with SpaceX crew

nativity-play

What's happening with your school nativity or Christmas play this year?

