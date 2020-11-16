Ryan Reynolds: Hollywood actor to take over Wrexham A.F.C

Getty/WrexhamAFC

Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds and another Hollywood actor, Rob McElhenney, are to be the new owners of Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C.

Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) members voted overwhelmingly to back the takeover with 98.6% of those who responded backing the bid.

Out of more than 2,000 trust members able to vote, 1,809 approved, 26 were against and nine did not vote.

The trust wished the pair "the very best of luck in charge" and "look forward to what the future brings".

Reynolds and McElhenney presented their plans for the club at a virtual meeting.

They had told trust members they want to turn Wrexham into a "global force".

In a statement, the trust said: "Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation - the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can."

The takeover could lead to £2m being invested in the club, which has been in fan ownership since 2011.