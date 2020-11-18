Happy Howlidays: Canine Christmas song released

PinPeP Raise the Woof! The world's first Christmas song for dogs has been released. The track was produced based on scientific research and contains high frequency sounds, squeaky toys and classic phrases that increase dogs' serotonin levels to get tails wagging this Christmas

If your pet pooch is already getting in the festive spirit then we've got some paw-some news that'll certainly get their tails wagging!

The first Christmas song made for our canine companions has been released today. That's right... it's time for dogs to celebrate Christmas through song!

The track, Raise the Woof!, has been created based on scientific research and input from vets and animal behaviourist to make our four-legged friends feel happy and content.

The reggae-based tune includes high frequency sounds, squeaky toys and classic phrases like "good boy" - the perfect ingredients for a happy hound this holiday season!

Although Christmas may be different in 2020, we hope people find some light-hearted happiness in Raise the Woof! Sean McCormack , Head Vet at Tails

Each note within the track - which has been created by a dog food company website, Tails - has been designed for the ears of dogs, based on scientific studies.

Expect to hear an up-beat-reggae style beat with whistles, human commands (e.g. "sit" and "who's this"), door bells and high frequency sounds throughout the track.

"How did this musical masterpiece get made?!", we hear you ask!

Well, over the last two months, music producers have played more than 500 sounds in a focus group of 25 dogs (yep, you read that right!) in order to compose the final version of Raise the Woof!.

Getty Images

Animal behaviourist Carolyn Menteith and Tail's Head Vet Sean McCormack analysed the reactions of dogs listening to the track to make sure it created positive behaviour from the dogs throughout.

Signs that dogs are enjoying the song include alertness, trying to discover where the sounds are coming from, head cocking, or moving their ears to get a better listen, as well as tails wagging.

Carolyn Menteith said: "Creating a song just for dogs to enjoy with their families seemed an ideal way to bring some light-hearted fun to a difficult year and get tails wagging nationwide.

"Raise the Woof! includes noises and sounds selected to have positive associations for dogs...The result is something that will get ears pricking, tails wagging - and hopefully owners and dogs dancing!"