Vote: What do you think of the 3D graphics on Strictly this year?

Week four has been and gone but what do you think about the 3D effects?

Coronavirus, social distancing and lockdowns have meant that lots of things are being done a little differently this year, including Strictly Come Dancing.

Audience members are on tables of six people from the same household and dance partners have formed 'bubbles' so they are free to dance with one another each week.

The show has also introduced something 3D graphics to make the scenes come alive using Augmented Reality (AR) where moving images appear to be part of an actual scene.

There has been an elephant, a train and even some pretty impressive skyscrapers but we want to know if you like the new look or not.

BBC Media Centre Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez did the Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper in week 4.

What is augmented reality and is it being used on Strictly?

Augmented Reality uses computer generated digital content to make real life seem more exciting.

It can be videos, 3D images, graphics, sounds and even animations.

AR works by projecting the digital content into real-life scenes.

It has been used on Strictly this year to create 3D worlds for the contestants to dance in.

Did you notice the dance floor in week 3 for the Strictly pros 007 group dance?

The dancers appeared to be on top of a moving train and flying through the air above a city and these floor effects were made possible by AR.

BBC Strictly Twitter A dance to remember! Lots of people were shocked by the elephant in the room!

How about the elephant in the ballroom on week two during Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse's performance?

People thought that one was so good they were asking social media if it was real or not!

Have you noticed it, what have been your favourites? Do you think it adds to the show or gets in the way of the dancing? Let us know what you think about the use of AR by voting below!

