Nativity: What is your school doing for it's Christmas play this year?

Getty Images

School has been very different this year. We've had to get used to social distancing, class bubbles and lots of washing of hands!

But, as we get closer to Christmas, there's another tradition that might be effected by the coronavirus - the school nativity play!

It's normally a time when you could be sharpening your acting skills, or helping make decorations and props.

We want to know if your school is still going ahead with a nativity play or special Christmas assembly?

If they are, comment below and tell us all about it!

Getty Images

Social distancing measures mean that parents may not be allowed into the school hall.

Most schools are working in a class bubble system too, so the usual format of a Christmas play will have to change.

But, that doesn't mean they won't be happening at all!

If 2020 has shown us anything it's that where there is a will, there is a way.

We want to know all about how your school is doing their nativity or Christmas play this year!

So, let us know in the comments, are you having a nativity play this year? How is your school doing it?