We all know waste in the ocean is a big problem, but now one aquarium in Sydney, Australia, thinks it might have found very clever new solution.

People there have been been helping to install a very special type of bin in the waterways around the city, including one at the aquarium.

Seabins are floating rubbish bins that collect litter from the sea 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Watch the video to find out more.