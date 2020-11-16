SpaceX: Spacecraft takes four astronauts to ISS

Four astronauts - three from the US and one from Japan - have launched from Florida on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The crew rode to orbit on Resilience - a rocket and capsule provided by the SpaceX company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The US space agency Nasa said it's the start of a new era in which routine astronaut journeys to low-Earth orbit are being conducted by commercial providers.

They are American astronaut Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and the highly experienced Japanese space agency (Jaxa) astronaut Soichi Noguchi.