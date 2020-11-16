Coronavirus vaccine: Major trial starts in the UK

Reuters

A major vaccine trial to help protect people from coronavirus has started in the UK.

It's the third trial to happen and comes a week after another trial of a vaccine offered 90% protection from the virus.

The jab - which is designed by the Belgian company Janssen - uses a genetically modified common cold virus to train a person's immune system.

Even though there was a major breakthrough last week, scientists believe that many types of vaccines will be needed to end the pandemic.

So far, they know that the vaccine made by a company called Pfizer is 90% successful in the short term.

However, it has not been approved for use yet and it's not known how well it works on the elderly or how long the immunity lasts for.

It's believed that one company won't have the capacity to offer the number of vaccines needed to treat everyone on the planet.

It's also thought that some vaccines will work better on certain age groups and worse on others.

Reuters The Pflizer vaccine trial was 90% successful at protecting people from coronavirus

The trial has started the job of recruiting 6,000 people in the UK. Other countries will join the effort to bring the total up to 30,000.

Half of the volunteers will be given two doses of the vaccine around two months apart.

It could take six to nine months before the results are available.

The UK government has already put in advanced orders for six coronavirus vaccines, including 30 million doses of the Janssen jab.