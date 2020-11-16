Reuters

Boris Johnson is self-isolating at home after meeting an MP who later tested positive for coronavirus.

The prime minister said he was contacted by the NHS Test and Trace on Sunday but is showing no symptoms.

He had met with the MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson, on Thursday. Anderson tested positive shortly after the meeting.

Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter on Sunday night: "Today I was notified by NHS Test and Trace that I must self-isolate as I have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have no symptoms, but am following the rules and will be working from No 10 as I continue to lead the government's pandemic response."

In April, the prime minister became ill after testing positive for coronavirus.

He spent three nights in the intensive care unit of St Thomas's hospital in London.

Under the rules of the Test and Trace system Mr Johnson will have to self-isolate for 14 days from the day he was last in contact with Mr Anderson.