Lil Nas X performs his first virtual concert on Roblox

Roblox

Lil Nas X was recreated on Roblox this weekend, performing in his very first virtual concert.

In behind the scenes footage before the performance, The Old Town Road rapper explained: "This ain't no ordinary concert, I've got my whole face and body scanned - I want to look good for my first appearance on Roblox."

Wearing a motion capture suit, Lil Nas X was recreated in game and wore different costumes, including his trademark pink cowboy outfit followed by a silver Santa suit for the performance of his new Christmas song, 'Holiday'.

Roblox Lil Nas X wore a motion capture suit so that he could be recreated in the game

The Roblox community was also invited to customise their avatars with cowboy hats and signs that said 'we love Lil Nas X' before the concert.

In a message to fans Lil Nas X said: "Join me for a one-of-a-kind, immersive concert experience built exclusively on Roblox. Get ready for a crazy show with some of my favorite songs, the debut performance of my new single, and more."

Lil Nas X / Twitter

Live performances have been nearly impossible during 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roblox has 100 million users in its community and video games are just one way artists can reach audiences while venues are shut. Lil Nas X's concert in Roblox is just one of many virtual gigs that have been watched by gamers this year.

Fortnite has seen some of the biggest events with a Travis Scott concert having over 27 million viewers.

Meanwhile bands such have Little Mix and BTS have chosen to live stream performances via YouTube.

Let us know if you're a fan of virtual concerts in the comments.