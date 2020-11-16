Strictly Come Dancing: Who left this weekend?

Guy Levy/BBC

Max George is the third celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

The Wanted singer ended up in the dreaded dance off against Eastenders star Maisie Smith.

Both couples had to perform their routines again, with Max and his pro partner Dianne doing the American Smooth, while Maisie and Gorka did the Cha Cha.

Craig and Anton du Beke, who was standing in for Motsi, both voted to save Maisie, but Head Judge Shirley said she would have chosen to keep Max in the competition.

Max said: "I've loved it. It's all down to Dianne, she's been literally amazing. For me to get through 90 seconds of a dance for four weeks now is a credit to her, she's just unbelievable."

Dianne added: "I think Max has done an absolutely amazing job. He has done four incredible dances and I know how nervous you get, but you've come out here very week.

"I know you always say you want to do me proud and oh my goodness you've done me more than proud - so well done."