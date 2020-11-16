I'm a Celebrity: It is back but do you prefer the castle or the jungle?

ITV

The new series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! made its much anticipated return on Sunday night.

There are some big changes this year, including the campmates swapping the Australian jungle, for a castle in Wales.

The show can't be filmed in its usual location because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The challenges started straight away with some of the celebs having to abseil off a cliff and they also came face-to-face with cockroaches and crickets (yep there's no escaping the creepy crawlies!).

Here are five things we learned from the first programme.

The return of Ant and Dec

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Ant (left) and Dec (right) are back but in unusual settings

It wouldn't be I'm A Celeb without the legendary duo, Ant and Dec.

The boys were back in unfamiliar settings, swapping the hot, sticky Australian mornings for the chilly and windy Wales nights.

It's thought ITV paid £1 million to secure the grand old Welsh castle for the series!

Throughout the programme, Ant kept referencing the time in Australia...around nine hours ahead in case you were wondering.

Don't look down

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Radio 1 DJ Jordan North (pictured) didn't look too pleased as he came down the mountain

Before they could even step in the castle, five of the celebrities had to abseil off the top of a mountain to collect their kit bags...as you do.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North was a bit worried as he had to face his fear of heights to make it down.

He was SO nervous that he threw up his breakfast (a bagel in case you were wondering).

Despite this, Jordan and the rest of the celebs made it down to the bottom safely.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Anyone for a cold shower?

For the first time in the show's history, the celebrities would be sleeping in doors, in a castle.

But viewers were soon shown that this didn't mean life was going to be any easier.

The celebrities have to prepare their own fires in order to get hot water, sleep on rusty beds and wash themselves using a manual pump action shower.

If the campmates need the toilet at night, they have to wander outside in the cold conditions to visit the Privy, a battered old shed, which has replaced the traditional dunny.

A torch lit staircase has replaced the famous bridge for celebrities leaving the castle.

Dinner on the first night was Welsh rabbit and rice. Yes, you did hear right. Rabbit.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock The hammocks don't look very secure and TV personality Shane Ritchie found out the hard way

The first task

Kieron McCarron/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Ant and Dec made their way into the castle for the first time to reveal that all the celebrities would be doing the first task...on that very night!

The task was called 'The Gates of Hell'.

Each celebrity had to get their stars through a chamber by moving them through the mesh with either their hands or a magnet.

While they were trying to do that, they were covered in creepy crawlies throughout.

Former Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard struggled the most and the celebrities ended up with seven out of a possible 10 stars.

Safety comes first

ITV/REX/Shutterstock

In order for this year's series to take place, there had to be lots of coronavirus safety rules brought in.

The celebrities are all in a bubble and have been isolating away from the public for several weeks before the competition started.

Ant and Dec are in a bubble together and are having regular testing.

The castle itself is being monitored and is also being guarded by 24 hour security to make sure no-one enters the grounds.

We want to know what you made of the first show and its new location at Gwrych Castle? Do you prefer it to the jungle?

Let us know by voting and posting in the comments below.

