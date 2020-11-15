Lewis Hamilton makes F1 history with seventh world title

EPA

Lewis Hamilton has just won a record-equalling seventh Formula One World Championship.

An emotional Hamilton was in tears as he crossed the finish line at a rainy Turkish Grand Prix.

After the win he said on the team radio: "That is for all kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it too man."

The British driver's win secured his seventh championship after winning world titles in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Hamilton's success In terms of championships, Hamilton is now in joint first place with Michael Schumacher on seven titles.

This is a fourth consecutive title for Hamilton (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). The record of consecutive F1 championships belongs to Michael Schumacher who won five titles in a row between 2000 and 2004.

It is also Hamilton's sixth title in seven years.

Reuters

Hamilton already holds the record number for the most pole positions and earlier this season he set the record for all time race wins too. His latest victory is his 94th!

But it's his latest championship that makes Hamilton the most successful F1 driver of all time.

Long-time rival Sebastian Vettel, who has won four world titles himself, finished the race in third and was the first to congratulate Hamilton.

The drivers then went up to the podium where Lewis Hamilton lifted the trophy and wiped away more tears as the national anthem played.

Speaking after the trophy presentation, Hamilton thanked his family and his Mercedes team, saying "This is way, way beyond our dreams".

