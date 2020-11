Here's the moment that 18-year-old Blessing Chitapa was crowned the winner of The Voice UK 2020.

Coached by Olly Murs, the singer from Dudley has won a recording contract and is releasing her first single, Angels.

"Winning The Voice UK 2020 is my biggest achievement yet. I am so proud of how far I have come and I'm so intrigued to see what the future holds for me," she said.